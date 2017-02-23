'La La Land' Reimagined as a Haunting David Lynch Dreamscape in Recut Trailer

Yesterday, Oscars frontrunner La La Land was reimagined as an 8-bit video game, via a clip that jokingly meshed the melancholy of Damien Chazelle’s musical with the archaic graphics of an old-school console game. If that was still too cheery and upbeat for you, though, let us present today’s reworking of the Ryan Gosling–Emma Stone romance — which, courtesy of CineFix, has now been bestowed with a trailer recut in the style of David Lynch (watch it above).

What with its Los Angeles setting, its fascination with the intersection of love and Hollywood stardom, and its palette of lush primary colors, La La Land tees up reasonably well for this creative stunt, which takes the film’s signature elements and warps them into something far darker and more haunting. Using transitional fades, ominous soundtrack music that clashes uneasily with the tunes of Chazelle’s score, and a bit of Twin Peaks-ish distorted-dialogue trickery (“This is all a dream”), the above clip suggests that the Academy Award favorite might have been a chilling, surreal work in the Mulholland Drive auteur’s hands.

Alas, Lynch surely has been too busy prepping his upcoming Twin Peaks revival for Showtime to have detoured with a trip to La La Land. Then again, with $341 million at the global box office and a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations to its name, it’s doing just fine on its own, thank you very much.

