‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Is Interested in an X-23 Spinoff

Logan is Hugh Jackman’s last Wolverine movie, but it’s just the beginning for young Dafne Keen. The 11-year-old actress stars as X-23 (aka Laura Kinney). X-23 is a clone of Wolverine, and in the comics, she eventually assumes the costume and name of the popular hero.

Jackman might be departing, but we might get to see Wolverine’s powers live on on the silver screen. Director James Mangold told We Got This Covered he’s into a spinoff. “I think Dafne is incredible in the film and I would love to see another film about that character and that’s certainly something I’d be involved in,” he said. “For me that was one of the big additions I brought to the table, this decision to try to make the film about family and to try to insert Laura and the pressures that would put and the idea about Charles [Xavier] ailing.”

Mangold isn’t alone in his praise for Keen. “I was like, ‘Dude, this is the greatest idea, but how are we going to pull this off?” Jackman told Entertainment Tonight. “How do we find that girl?’ And we did.” “She is a phenomenon,” Patrick Stewart also told ET.

