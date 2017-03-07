'Little Boxes' Trailer: A Comic Drama About the 'Burbs From the 'La La Land' Producer (Exclusive)

If Jordan Peele’s box office smash Get Out is a subversive and scary look at an interracial couple’s experience in the suburbs, then allow the upcoming dramatic comedy Little Boxes to offer a more nuanced take. (Watch the exclusive trailer above.)

The film stars Nelsan Ellis (True Blood, Get On Up) and Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore) as a New York City couple with a middle-school-aged son named Clark (Armani Jackson), who relocate to the sleepy town of Rome, Washington, after she lands a job at a local college.

They’re met with both open arms and closed minds. New friends of young Clark shriek, “Oh my God, we, like, totally needed a black kid!” while a neighbor (Christine Taylor) accuses him of throwing a rock through her window. It’s not long before the family of transplants get tested in their different world.

The film, which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, is written by Annie Howell (Small, Beautifully Moving Parts) and directed by Rob Meyer (A Birder’s Guide to Everything). Producers include Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective), Jared Ian Goldman (Loving), and La La Land‘s Jordan Horowitz, who’s earned major kudos over the past week for taking charge during the Oscars’ Best Picture snafu and graciously handing the trophy over to the Moonlight team.

Little Boxes opens theatrically April 14.

