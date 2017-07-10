'Landline' Clip: Edie Falco and John Turturro Go Back to 1995 (Exclusive)

In the new Amazon Studios comedy Landline (in select theaters July 21), Jenny Slate plays the older of two daughters trying to figure out life in 1995 Manhattan, while living with their parents. Those parents are played by John Turturro and Edie Falco, as seen in this scene — which also highlights the fashion sensibilities of young First Lady Hillary Clinton. In the actual ’90s, of course, Turturro and Falco both played some of their best-loved career roles: Turturro as Barton Fink and Jesus in The Big Lebowski, Falco as Carmela Soprano. In Landline, they’re just ordinary parents trying to figure out how to discipline their rebellious teenager (Abby Quinn). Watch the exclusive clip above.

Director Gillian Robespierre’s first film since her breakout 2014 rom-com Obvious Child, Landline opened to good reviews at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Amazon. The retro comedy also stars Jay Duplass (Transparent) and Finn Wittrock (La La Land).

‘Landline’: Watch a trailer:

