'Dunkirk': Allied Forces Vow to Never Surrender in Intense New Promo for Christopher Nolan's WWII Epic

Clocking in at a manageable 107 minutes, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk will be the shortest film he’s made since his 1998 debut, Following. It looks like Nolan’s set his sights on delivering an epic wartime saga in that economical runtime, based on the film’s early trailers, and that Nolan shot the entire film on 65mm, and about 75% with IMAX cameras. To see Nolan’s latest as the filmmaker truly intends, you’ll have to catch it at one of the 100 nationwide theaters showing it in some form of 70mm (IMAX 70mm being the most ideal). Tickets for those screenings went on sale yesterday; click the following link to find out if one of those screens is near you.

In the meantime, the film has debuted yet another thrilling extended TV spot, dubbed “Never Surrender” (watch it above). The clip sidesteps plot description for a series of ticking-time-bomb snapshots of moments from Dunkirk. Narration highlights the land-sea-air structure of Nolan’s portrait of Allied Forces’ attempts to save trapped soldiers on the beaches of Dunkirk, France. Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, and more are briefly spotted in the 60-second TV spot, which reconfirms suspicions that, at the least, Nolan’s film is going to look absolutely fantastic, awash in larger-than-life sights of heroic struggle and sacrifice.

Dunkirk opens in U.S. theaters on July 21.

