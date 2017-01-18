Keanu Reeves Shows His New Pit Bull the Continental in 'John Wick: Chapter 2' Sneak Peek



Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is one of this decade’s finest action films, an orgy of ultra-violent gun-sanity released in 2014 that left fans salivating for more. Well, the wait is now almost over, as John Wick: Chapter 2 arrives in theaters on Feb. 10. And if that still feels like it’s too long, you can get a little taste right now: Watch the Yahoo Movies exclusive new clip above.

In “Again So Soon,” Reeves’ legendary assassin makes a return trip to the killer-accommodating Continental hotel overseen by Lance Reddick’s Charon — this time, with his new pet, a pit bull, in tow. Looking like he’s just finished up some murderous work, a dirty Wick requests to see the manager and then departs, leaving his new pooch in a staredown with Reddick’s concierge, who seems alternately happy and anxious about the formidable Wick’s appearance in his lobby.

Sorry, John Wick fanatics, but this brief snippet features none of the “gun-fu” firearm carnage that defined his first outing (handily recapped in this supercut). Rest assured, however, there’ll be lots of the series’ trademark brutality in Chapter 2, which is again being helmed by Chad Stahelski (the original’s co-director), and will co-star Common, Bridget Moynahan, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Ruby Rose, and Laurence Fishburne.

