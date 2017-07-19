'Justice League' Batmobile Unveiled at Comic-Con: Here's Your First Look

The Justice League Batmobile, paired with Mattel’s Ultimate Justice League Batmobile, will be exhibited at Comic-Con. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

As you may recall, Bruce Wayne’s last Batmobile, the Caped Crusader’s prime mode of transportation in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, wasn’t quite Kryptonian proof. That means that the upcoming Justice League movie will feature a new and improved model, and Yahoo Movies has your first look above.

The new Batmobile will be unveiled Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con, where it will be on display in Mattel’s booth. Per Warner Bros., the vehicle has similar specs to the previous version:

The hybrid prototype military and civilian vehicle, reaching speeds of up to 205 MPH, has been integrated with the latest in covert military grade armaments as well as stealth and active protective systems. With twin .50 caliber retractable machine guns, missile launchers and more, the Justice League Batmobile is over 20 feet long and weighs in at a whopping 8,500 lbs.

The Batmobile from Batman v Superman (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

The recent Batmobiles are decidedly more sleek than the tank-like Tumblers featured in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy, taking a visual cue from the version featured in the Arkham: Batman video games.

Batmobile from the Arkham: Knight video game (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

Batmobiles from the classic 1966 TV show (left) up through 2008’s The Dark Knight (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

The Justice League Batmobile will be exhibited alongside the toy-maker’s app-enabled remote-controlled version (which will be available for pre-order on Thursday). Additionally, Mattel will be selling a $25 Hot Wheels-sized version of the Batmobile, exclusively available to Comic-Con attendees.

Comic-Con runs Thursday through Sunday. Justice League opens on Nov. 17.

