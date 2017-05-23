'Justice League': Up Close With the New-Look Movie Costumes

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) are getting together a bunch of their new super friends for what DC and Warner Bros. hope is a crime-busting good time in the upcoming Justice League, slated for Nov. 17. While we’ve glimpsed the new members in trailers and brief interludes in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we haven’t really gotten a clear look at Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) until today, when Warner Bros. unveiled the screen costumes at the annual Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, along with a bunch of the studio’s movie-related merchandise. As we’ve noted before here (and here!), the looks are inspired by such video games as Injustice, Arkham: Batman, and DC Universe Online as much as the classic comics. Click through and check them out for yourself.