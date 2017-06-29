'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' First Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Co. Get in the Game

Dwayne Johnson floundered in his attempt to turn Baywatch into an R-rated big-screen event, but if at first you don’t succeed at breathing new life into a dormant franchise, try, try again. This winter, The Rock and Co. will be cooking up Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a sequel to the 1995 hit starring Robin Williams about a board game that traps kids in a wild jungle adventure. Rather than having nature’s beasts storm our world (as in the original), the new movie will send four teenagers into an archaic video game, where they’ll discover that they’ve been transformed into avatars that look like Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan — and as its debut trailer proves (watch it above), that’s not a change that has everyone happy.

Earlier this morning, Johnson posted the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle promo to his Facebook page, and it details the way in which four kids — Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner — find themselves in the middle of the mysterious wild. While Gillan complains about her skimpy outfit and Johnson marvels at his gigantic muscles, it’s Black who truly freaks about his new body, given that inside, he’s really the popular pretty blonde girl of the group. Thus, it appears that at least some of the humor of this follow-up will come from its body-switching conceit — as well as, expectedly, lots of CGI mayhem involving gigantic animals, including a hippo with a taste for Black.

Predictably set to the sounds of the Guns ‘N’ Roses’ classic that gives it its subtitle, Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle rumbles into theaters on Dec. 22.

‘Jumanji’ Stars Jack Black and Karen Gillan Discuss Robin Williams:

