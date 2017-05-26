3 Things Dwayne Johnson Looks For When Choosing a Script

A debate about who the biggest movie star in the world currently is might not be very long these days considering the recent run of success Dwayne Johnson is having. No longer just a wrestler trying to break into movies, but rather an A-list actor whose involvement can make or break a film’s box office chances, we wondered what Johnson was looking for in scripts these days. While promoting his new movie, Baywatch, Johnson told Yahoo Movies three things he keeps in mind.

'Baywatch' stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

“The first thing I look for in a script is, can I take this idea in the script and create something fans are really going to like,” Johnson said. “The B-side to that is, am I going to like playing this role, am I going to like telling this story. The other thing I look for in a script is, does it have the potential to serve a global audience. Does it have the potential to play big because I am in this business and in the game to entertain as many people as I possibly can all around the world.”

Check out Dwayne Johnson discussing how Zac Efron helped him come up with burns in Baywatch:

