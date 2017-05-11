Dwayne Johnson Smooches Zac Efron in 'Baywatch' Red-Band U.K. Trailer (NSFW)

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron get a little too close for comfort in the U.K. red-band trailer for Baywatch. The clip opens with Efron, who plays an Olympic swimmer-turned-lifeguard, fantasizing about an underwater encounter with his new colleague (Alexandra Daddario). But the mouth-to-mouth session takes a turn when his new boss — played by Johnson — enters the picture. For that scene, and lots of testicle jokes, watch the NSFW trailer above.

In Baywatch, a satirical adaptation of the ’90s TV series, the characters played by Johnson and Efron get into a criminal investigation involving drugs, murder, rocket launchers, and morgue-snooping — not the usual purview of Miami lifeguards. Johnson’s character is named Mitch Buchannon, in tribute to the leading man created by David Hasselhoff (who will make his second major film cameo of the summer in Baywatch). According to the Rock’s Instagram, 64-year-old Hasselhoff “trained his ass off” for his appearance in the film — though the trailers are keeping the Hoff’s role a surprise. Original Baywatch star Pamela Anderson will also appear in the film.

