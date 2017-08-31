Johnny Depp's Captain Jack botches a stick-up in exclusive 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' deleted scene

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales may not have rocked the American box office this past May — its domestic tally of $172 million was respectable, but by far the lowest in franchise history — but with a global haul of $791.7 million, it’s difficult to call the sequel a flop. Clearly, there’s still an appetite here and (especially) abroad for Johnny Depp’s swashbuckling pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, which means many moviegoers will be checking out the film’s special features-packed Blu-ray release when it hits store shelves this fall. Ahead of that debut, Yahoo Movies has an exclusive deleted scene from the movie’s home-video package (watch it above).

In “Highwayman,” Depp’s Sparrow is lying in the tall grass, muttering to himself about being thought of as “washed up” while awaiting a passing caravan — which, his raised guns imply, he’s about to rob. As such things go for a cartoonish rogue like Sparrow, however, this plan proves far better in theory than in practice, leading to the sort of funny visual-gag punchline that the series is famous for, and which has helped elevate Sparrow into the pantheon of modern Disney heroes.

“We felt we needed more scenes of Captain Jack having trouble getting his act together so we created that scene,” Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Yahoo Movies in an interview this week. “In the end, when [we] put it in the movie, yeah it worked, it was cool, but we had already done very similar things to show his ineptness, and we thought that was just gilding the lily too much.”

One of the benefits of contemporary filmmaking, Bruckheimer agreed, is that scenes cut from movies don’t always have to go to waste. “I don’t think that way when we’re shooting it, but after when it gets taken out of the movie, I think it’s terrific for Blu-ray,” he said.

While the above scene is a Yahoo Movies exclusive, another excised moment from the film has also made it online courtesy of Moviefone (Yahoo Movies and Moviefone are both part of the Verizon-owned Oath) — further evidence of the comical (and rum-soaked) Sparrow hijinks that await on the movie’s home edition. Co-starring Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales arrives on Digital HD on Sept. 19, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on Oct. 3.

