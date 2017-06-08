John Lithgow on Digging Into His 'Beatriz at Dinner' Role

Due respect to supervillains like Ares and Ego, but the movie bad guy of summer 2017 may be Doug Strutt, the smirking Master of the Universe portrayed by John Lithgow in the new comedy, Beatriz at Dinner. Opening in theaters on June 9 following its acclaimed launch at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the film unfolds at a dinner party that pits earnest Mexican immigrant Beatriz (Salma Hayek) against cooly confident (and absurdly wealthy) businessman Doug, flinging words and ideas in a battle of competing world views. Written by Mike White and directed by Miguel Arteta — the team behind Chuck & Buck and The Good Girl — Beatriz begins on a lightly comic note that grows more resonant as the night goes on. Lithgow’s portrayal of Doug deepens in complexity as well, ultimately joining the ranks of the veteran character actor’s most indelible creations. Yahoo Movies spoke with Lithgow about playing a “cheerful” villain, why he’s often a go-to choice for playing movie psychopaths, and milestone anniversaries for three memorable movies in his past.

When I saw Beatriz at Dinner at Sundance earlier this year, it played like a great comedy of manners, combined with a timely culture clash story. What stood out to you about the film when you first read the script?

John Lithgow: Well, I thought it was a great comedy of manners, timely, and had a culture clash. I’m trying to remember everything you just said, because you’re saying all the things I should’ve thought of saying. [Laughs] No, I knew Mike because I had been in one of the films he’d written before, Orange County. So I was primed to look for all those wonderful Mike White-isms in the script. But the subject matter was very surprising. I hadn’t really paid a lot of attention to the recent things that Mike has done, and he’s gone into such interesting areas. This script really challenges you; he tees you up for comedy, but then he goes off into these really dark and uncomfortable issues. I just loved reading it, and wanted to do it immediately. And when I spoke with Miguel, I loved the way he wanted to approach the character of Doug Strutt. Doug is so comfortable and satisfied with himself and enjoys life. He thought that was a wonderful way to present the villain of the piece, because it’s so ironic, funny, and troubling at the same time.

Doug really is the most confident person at that table, and it almost makes the other people, like Beatriz, angry with him. They’re almost asking, “Why can’t you see the other side?”

Yes, he’s perfectly ready to engage and not at all defensive. He lets Beatriz have her say, engages her, reasons with her, and as a result you get this really interesting debate that seems like genuine dinnertime conversation. What’s fascinating about it is that it turns into a debate between two people from opposite ends of the economic scale, the very rich and the poor immigrant. You never see them talking to each other in movies. In fact, you don’t see them talking to each other in real life! I don’t think people even realize how unusual it is, what they’re seeing.

'Beatriz at Dinner' cast mates take a selfie at the premiere. (Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The movie must have been made before the election, but many have noted the connection between Doug and Donald Trump. Did you have any idea while shooting the film how the real world would inform peoples’ reactions to it?

Not to this degree of course. We filmed it in September, so the campaigns were white-hot. Nobody thought he was going to win that election and, interestingly enough, the film became much more urgent and vivid as soon as there was a Trump administration. Just think of what a lightning rod movie it is now! This would not have happened if Trump weren’t president. We are so grateful. That’s a joke, by the way. A Mike White joke. [Laughs]

