John Boyega Walks Into a Racially Charged Nightmare in Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit' Trailer

Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman ever to have won an Academy Award for Best Director. Naturally, there’s lots of anticipation for Detroit, her third consecutive based-on-real-events political drama following 2009’s Oscar-feted The Hurt Locker and 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty. Unlike those military sagas, however, Bigelow’s latest will focus on a conflict in a U.S. city — specifically, the 1967 Detroit riots. Judging by the film’s new trailer (watch it above), it’ll be one of the summer’s most explosive releases.

Bigelow’s film will be a fictionalized retelling of the Algiers Motel incident, in which three black men were killed and nine other people (seven black men, two white women) were injured during a violent run-in with cops amidst the ongoing 12th Street Riot. It’ll star John Boyega as a security guard stationed in the area, and who — on the basis of the above trailer — walks into a racially charged nightmare involving murderous police officers, innocent victims, and a mounting city-wide conflagration. With scenes of large-scale street demonstrations, corrupt officials, and carefully covered up crimes, it looks the type of heavyweight work for which Bigelow has become known, and should be one of the summer’s bleakest – and most dramatically weighty – releases.

Co-starring Will Poulter, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Anthony Mackie, and John Krasinski, Detroit will aim to make some serious political noise when it arrives in theaters on August 4.

Kathryn Bigelow Flashback: Watch the ‘Cellphone’ Scene from ‘The Hurt Locker’ With Commentary From Her and Writer Mark Boal:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: