'Zero Dark Thirty' Writer and Producer Re-team for New Project About 2016 Election

Mark Boal, who won an Oscar for writing The Hurt Locker, is teaming up with producer Megan Ellison to tell the tale of the 2016 presidential election.

The political drama will be in the longform format, a television event series that Boal and Ellison are aiming to be in the eight to 10-hour range.

The project is being developed through Boal’s Page 1 production banner, which is financed by Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures. Ellison was instrumental in the making of Zero Dark Thirty, the Boal-written, Kathryn Bigelow-directed Osama bin Laden thriller, acting as a producer on the 2012 movie, and is also producing Boal and Bigelow’s latest venture, a drama based on the Detroit race riots.

Former New York Times Magazine and Hollywood Reporter editor Hugo Lindgren, who is president of Page 1, is said to be assembling a group of journalists who will act as investigative reporters for the project, which Boal will write.

The 2016 election, which ultimately came down to the face-off of candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, remains a very contentious topic in America three months after it was held.

