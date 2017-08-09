John Boyega Spills Finn and Rey Secrets From 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Finn (John Boyega) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) had great chemistry in The Force Awakens — but for Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15), that relationship is going to be put on ice. Or should we say, frozen in carbonite? In a conversation with Yahoo Movies to promote his harrowing police-brutality drama Detroit (in theaters Sept. 15), Boyega spilled the beans on where Finn and Rey’s friendship stands in Star Wars: Episode VIII. Watch the interview above.

“In Episode VIII, Finn and Rey are separated,” Boyega told Yahoo Movies’ Ethan Alter. “They’re not together the way they were in VII, so there isn’t much between them. Episode VIII was about establishing a new relationship with Rose, played by Kelly Marie Tran. And the continuing relationship with Poe as well. So that was more my fixation when Rey’s off in the mountains with Luke.”

According to Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, reshoots were necessary to make the relationship between rebellious loner Rey and ex-Stormtrooper Finn more banter-y and less antagonistic. But that’s news to Boyega. “I didn’t know!” he said with a laugh when asked about the change.

For the actor, Rey and Finn’s friendship has always been inspired by his own closeness with co-star Ridley. “Finn and Rey’s relationship is almost a reflection of myself and Daisy’s relationship, even in terms of our dynamic,” Boyega told Yahoo Movies, adding, “I think Daisy in real life is a bit more laid back.”

John Boyega on Intense and Painful Experience Making ‘Detroit’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: