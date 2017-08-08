Jason Mitchell on grueling 'Detroit' shoot: 'Everybody cried every day'

Jason Mitchell’s breakthrough role in Straight Outta Compton came with heavy doses of drama and heartbreak. He played ill-fated rapper Eazy-E, stricken by AIDS as his N.W.A. bandmates continued to see their careers explode.

But nothing could have prepared the 30-year-old New Orleans native for the experience of making Detroit, Kathryn Bigelow’s intensely unsettling drama about police brutality during the city’s 1967 race riots. Mitchell plays Carl Cooper, one of several young black men interrogated and beaten (or worse) over the long stretch of one hot summer night by a squad of white Detroit cops, lead by the particularly savage Officer Phil Krauss (Will Poulter).

Over lunch at a bougee West Hollywood hotel, Mitchell defended his Oscar-winning director in the debate over whether white filmmakers should be telling stories like Detroit and recounted the emotionally grueling experience of shooting it.

Yahoo Movies: Congrats on Detroit. It broke me in half.

Jason Mitchell: I just really admire Kathryn Bigelow so much for making this just because… if it had been done by somebody of a less caliber I don’t know if it would’ve came out to be the same film.

When we talked about Kong: Skull Island you mentioned that that opportunity came directly as a result of your work in Straight Outta Compton. Would you say the same about Detroit?

Absolutely. Kathryn called me on my phone and was like, “Yo, I fell in love with the way you opened the movie.” She pitched me the entire role. … She didn’t go through my agent or my managers, anybody. She just called me directly.

So you never had to audition, she just straight up offered you the role?

Yep. I’m at home watching basketball and she just calls my phone and I’m sitting on the other end of the phone nodding like, “Lemme stop you, I’m just gonna go ahead and give you the ‘yes,’ OK?”

What did you know about her at the time?

I just knew she was an Oscar-winning director. I had seen her films, Zero Dark Thirty and Hurt Locker… But I didn’t know how she worked. She has a real unorthodox way of working, it’s pretty dope.

How so?

She creates this world for you to work in. Instead of [a traditional] camera setup, she creates this sort of world for you to just maneuver in and maneuvers the cameras around you. A lot of the stuff isn’t scripted or anything. … She didn’t even give everybody the entire script. So a lot of people didn’t even know what was gonna happen.

How much did you get?

I actually got the entire thing.

There has been a debate whether or not it’s right that a white filmmaker should tell this story. And even Kathryn admitted on The Daily Show that she had to do a lot of “soul-searching” first. What’s your opinion on that?

I think director-wise you could tell any story you want. But you have to humble yourself and say, “I don’t know this” or “I don’t know that.” Even when it came down to styling my hair, she felt like I knew better than she did… and that takes a lot. Even when it comes to dialogue and stuff like that, it really takes a lot for somebody to completely humble themselves and make that movie.



So she was coming to you guys for a lot of insight?

Well, she kind of just left it in our field. She left the ball in our court.

It’s such a brutal, raw, intense film. How do you prepare yourself mentally and emotionally for an experience like this?

I think moreso it’s about us coming together [as a cast] and making unity amongst ourselves, so when we do have to go that far it’s not really that bad. We can go there and then we can pop out and pray with each other, we can hold each other, we can embrace each other, we can do all that. And unity makes these things happen. So just sort of building that relationship with the guys around me lets me go that far. All of us, for that matter.

How intense was this shoot on a day-to-day basis?

Oh man. Everybody cried every day… it was tough.

