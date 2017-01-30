Jason Statham and Gal Gadot Get Behind the Wheel For Their Second Action-Packed Super Bowl Ad

Jason Statham and Gal Gadot two weeks ago saw the debut of their first Super Bowl LI ad, part of a series helmed by Statham’s The Transporter director Louis Letterier, which gave the pair a showcase for their peerless action-cinema skills. In that spot, we met the two in a restaurant, where an anonymous gang of bad guys decided to ruin their swanky meal. A fool’s errand, naturally, but that was only the first course, as the latest entry in the campaign — set to debut on Super Bowl Sunday — makes clear.

In their next commercial for Wix.com, a free online service that promises to help users create their own websites, Gadot and Statham commandeer a food truck to foil the villains in a high-speed highway chase — a mission that involves them switching places in the driver’s seat while in motion and, in Statham’s case, climbing to the truck’s roof and leaping into the baddies’ vehicle to take them out once and for all. While he’s occupied with that, Gadot proves her own fearlessness by driving her “borrowed” truck off a pier…although, as you’ll see, not to a watery grave.

This latest Gadot-Statham ad confirms there’ll be plenty of action for football fans on Feb. 5, even while the players are taking a breather. And since the Wix.com campaign will ultimately feature 8-10 short films starring the duo, expect more mayhem to come in advance of Super Bowl LI’s kickoff.

