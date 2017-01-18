Super Bowl Commercials: Jason Statham, Gal Gadot Kick Off 2017 in Spot By 'Transporter' Director

And the winners of the race to be first to get a star-driven Super Bowl commercial online in 2017 are Jason Statham and Gal Gadot for Wix.com.

Above, you can check out the ad, which kicks off this year’s competition to win over the huge audience around the NFL’s championship game, an event where grading the commercials has become as much of a sport as the action on the field. In this early bird entry, Statham and Gadot merrily kick up some mayhem on behalf of the free website-building business. In the spot, the pair’s dinner at a swanky restaurant is interrupted by some thugs just begging for a beatdown, even as the chef goes about creating his own online site, his headphones making him oblivious to the rock-‘em, sock-‘em chaos erupting on the other side of his kitchen door. The cheeky spot reconfirms Statham’s peerless butt-kicking skills, and hints that Gadot has the stuff to headline her own big-budget action extravaganza, which she’ll do later this year in the eagerly anticipated Wonder Woman.

Statham and Gadot’s ad is part of an elaborate campaign for Wix.com that will include eight to 10 short films, all of which have been directed by Statham’s Transporter director Louis Letterier (also responsible for The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans). Wix.com will begin streaming this material via Facebook Live and YouTube Live tonight at 6 p.m.

Wonder Woman, meanwhile, arrives in theaters on June 2.

