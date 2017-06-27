Jar Jar Binks Petitions Ron Howard for a Starring Role in Han Solo 'Star Wars' Movie

From Luke Skywalker to Grand Moff Tarkin, the recent Star Wars films have been full of triumphant character comebacks — so when is it Jar Jar‘s turn? That’s what an anonymous-yet-familiar Gungan wants to know in a new video from Funny or Die (watch it above). After all, with the director shake-up on the Han Solo movie, it might be an excellent time to add some more characters to the mix. “Mee-sa don’t think he’s been called yet,” the source says of Jar-Jar, “but he’s available.”
The joke is clearly aimed at fans who worry that the Han Solo movie has gone off-course, with Hollywood stalwart Ron Howard replacing Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller mid-shoot. Really, what’ s the worst that could happen? “Star Wars fans, don’t fret,” the video’s not-so-anonymous subject urges. “Ron Howard could still come through here by calling Jar Jar Binks and saying, ‘Be the star of the Han Solo film.‘”
Funny thing is, The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams says he almost did put the reviled character in that 2015 film… as a pile of bones in the desert. And briefly, a fan theory that Jar Jar would be the villain of Force Awakens gained so much traction that producer Kathleen Kennedy had to shoot it down at a press conference. Jar Jar is likely gone for good from the Star Wars movies, but he’s certainly not forgotten.
