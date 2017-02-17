In Theaters This Weekend: Matt Damon Tries to Protect the ‘Great Wall,’ and Charlie Day and Ice Cube Square Off

While last weekend provided two critically acclaimed options in The Lego Batman Movie and John Wick: Chapter 2, the winter box office doldrums have returned with three options that are unlikely to win over audiences or critics.

The Great Wall

The Great Wall had the largest budget of any Chinese film ever, a director capable of captivating visuals in Zhang Yimou, and a proven action star in Matt Damon as its lead, but it doesn’t look as if this film will have the same success domestically as it has had abroad. Critics aren’t crazy about this film, which involves two mercenaries joining a Chinese military order to battle a supernatural force, but maybe you’ll love it and Damon’s man bun.

Fist Fight

In Fist Fight, a tough-as-nails high school teacher (Ice Cube) blames his colleague (Charlie Day) for his firing and challenges him to a fight in front of the school. Some have claimed this movie reminds them a little bit of the 1987 cult hit Three O’Clock High. Richie Keen, who has worked with Day on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, makes his feature directorial debut with this comedy.

A Cure for Wellness

A Cure for Wellness is about a young executive (Dane DeHaan) who is sent to escort his company’s CEO back home from a mysterious and sketchy retreat. Director Gore Verbinski’s work isn’t getting much love from critics, and the bigger story involving this movie seems to be the controversial fake news websites 20th Century Fox used to promote it.

