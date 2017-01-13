'Logan': Wolverine's Next Chapter Described in Plot Synopsis Shared by Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold have for months been sharing photos from the set of Logan — the third and, for Jackman, presumed final stand-alone film as Marvel’s favorite X-Man, Wolverine (unless Ryan Reynolds gets a vote). If that wasn’t enough to generate excitement for the forthcoming film, its debut trailer proved to be a knockout, promising a dark, gritty, character-based saga about an aged Western-style hero called back into combat duty by an unexpected turn of events. And though that promo didn’t wholly spell out what its protagonist would be up to in this future-set adventure, Jackman himself has now taken to social media to precisely spell out the movie’s premise.

In the post below on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, dubbed “Official,” Jackman reveals the exact nature of Logan’s plot:





While that set-up could largely be surmised from the trailer, it nonetheless confirms that Logan will take place some time after the prior X-Men films, and that its action will revolve around the child played by Dafne Keen, who’s clearly coveted by the militaristic forces of Boyd Holbrook’s Donald Pierce. Moreover, it again makes one suspect — per months of rumors — that Keene’s character is in fact X-23, a female clone of Wolverine bestowed with many of his same mutant powers. That speculation will surely continue after Jackman’s new online missive, but fans won’t have to wait long to know the truth, as Logan slices its way into theaters on March 3.

