How Jane Fonda’s Crush on Robert Redford Got in the Way of Filming

On Ellen, Jane Fonda described working with Robert Redford the way she would her high school crush. Honestly, who could blame her? Fonda has made four movies with Redford, and it seemed her fondness for him may have gotten in the way during filming.

She said, “The only problem with working with Bob is that I just look into his eyes and I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue.”

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford in Barefoot in the Park (1967). (Photo: Everett Collection) More

The pair has co-starred in The Chase, Barefoot in the Park, The Electric Horseman, and the new Our Souls at Night. When Ellen DeGeneres asked if Redford is a “good kisser,” Fonda said dreamily, “Yeah.”

DeGeneres followed up with “Do you kiss him in this new movie?”

Fonda answered with an equally dreamy “Yeah.”

