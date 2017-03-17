Rob Lowe Visited the House From ‘The Outsiders’ for His Birthday

On Friday, Rob Lowe took a trip to Tulsa, Okla., to revisit the filming location of the 1983 film The Outsiders. He likened the experience to visiting the neighborhood in which he grew up, but everything seemed smaller. Lowe also mused that while he just turned 53, he turned 18 on the set of the film.

The iconic movie, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, launched the careers of not only Lowe but also Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, and Diane Lane.

Rob Lowe and his son pose outside the Outsiders house. (Photo: Instagram/Rob Lowe) More

Lowe tried on some of his wardrobe from the film. “I don’t recommend if you’re in your mid-50s to try on clothes you wore when you were 18,” he joked. Luckily, it looks like his son was able to fit into a replica of his iconic greaser costume in a photo Lowe posted on Instagram.

