'Hidden Figures' + 'Fences' = 'Hidden Fences'? Stephen Colbert Lets Us See What That Trailer Would Look Like

While interviewing Pharrell Williams on the red carpet before Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, Jenna Bush accidentally referred to Hidden Figures (a drama about three African-American women who worked for NASA’s space program) as Hidden Fences — a mistake that referenced Fences, a drama about a working-class African-American family. Conflating those two films was more than a bit indelicate, and Bush’s faux pas became more pronounced when Michael Keaton repeated her blunder on stage. Rather than continuing to castigate both for their slip-ups, however, one late-night TV talk show host has instead come to their rescue — by creating a fake trailer (watch it above) for the movie-that-doesn’t-really-exist.

On last night’s The Late Show, Stephen Colbert debuted a promo for Hidden Fences, a make-believe feature created out of mashed-up clips from both Hidden Figures and Fences, including some goofily re-recorded dialogue snippets. According to the narrator, this surefire summer 2017 hit is “Based on a true story of people who think all movies about black people are the same movie. Starring: black actors, black actresses, Kevin Costner, and introducing: A Fence.” As the trailer concludes, “If movies starring black people confuse you, then this is the film you’ve got to see.”

Suffice it to say, Bush and Keaton — and everyone else — are now unlikely to make the same gaffe again (say, at next month’s Academy Awards).

