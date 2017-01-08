'Rogue One,' 'Hidden Figures' All But Tie for No. 1 at the Box Office With $22 Million Each

By Pamela McClintock, The Hollywood Reporter

Empowered women and outer space dominated the North American box office over the weekend as Theodore Melfi’s biographical drama Hidden Figures and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ended in a photo finish for the No. 1 spot.

Fox showed Hidden Figures grossing an estimated $21.8 million from 2,471 theaters, while Disney put Rogue One’s haul at $22 million from 4,157 locations. The stand-alone Star Wars movie, starring Felicity Jones, has now grossed $914.4 million globally.

The official outcome of the North American race won’t be settled until Monday morning. Most rival studios show Hidden Figures narrowly edging out Rogue One.

Nabbing a coveted A+ CinemaScore, Hidden Figures stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae as the real-life African-American mathematicians who helped NASA put the first men into space even while having to endure a segregated workplace. Their story, however, has been obscured for decades.

Hidden Figures, from Fox 2000 and Chernin Entertainment, first opened in select theaters on Christmas Day and has earned a total $24.7 million to date against a $25 million budget. It opted to expand nationwide on the eve of Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, where Spencer is nominated for best supporting actress.

Universal and Illumination’s animated tentpole Sing wasn’t far behind with $19.6 million from 3,955 theaters as it zoomed past the $200 million mark domestically. Overseas, the family hit grossed $26.4 million from 61 territories for a global total of $356.9 million, including $213.4 million in North America.

Screen Gems’ Underworld: Blood Wars, the fifth installment in the vampire hunter series, followed at No. 4 with an underwhelming launch of $13 million from 3,070 theaters. Directed by Anna Foerster, the film stars Kate Beckinsale and Theo James, and earned a B+ CinemaScore.

Costing a net $35 million to make, Blood Wars has already earned $45 million internationally with numerous major markets still to open.

Rounding out the top five in North America was Lionsgate’s La La Land, which is up for seven Globe awards, the most of any film. Upping its theater count from 750 to 1,515 theaters, the musical earned $10 million for a strong domestic total of $51.7 million and early global cume of $86 million — including $19.5 million in South Korea.

