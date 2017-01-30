Here’s Your First Official Look at the ‘Ocean’s 8’ Crew, Including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna

The Ocho have arrived. Warner Bros. has just released the first official image of the ensemble of Ocean’s 8 — the all-female spinoff of the Ocean’s Eleven series starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon.

The full crew is pictured here, from left: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, and Sarah Paulson. Their pensive poses on a New York City subway remind us just a bit of the Ocean men gazing out onto the fountain of the Bellagio in Las Vegas after they pulled off their improbable heist from the 2001 movie.

The new caper flick finds Bullock playing con artist Debbie Ocean, who in true Ocean family fashion, gathers a motley crew for a spectacular heist at the Met Gala. (We’ve previously seen several reports before of this being the glamorous setting, reportedly including cameos from Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.) We’ve also learned the names of the other characters: Lou (Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Kaling), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), and Tammy (Paulson).

Director Gary Ross, taking over the franchise reins from Steven Soderbergh, started shooting in New York last fall. Like the three Clooney-led ensembles from the 2000s — and the 1960 Frank Sinatra-Rat Pack original that inspired it all — Ocean’s 8 promises to be a star-studded affair. Aside from its high-wattage core cast, there will be appearances by Dakota Fanning, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, James Corden, Richard Armitage, and Matt Damon, presumably reprising his role as Linus Caldwell.

Ocean’s 8 arrives in theaters on June 8, 2018.

