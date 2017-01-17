‘Ocean’s Eight’ Update: Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Are Making Cameos

This summer’s blockbusters may still be months away, but it’s not too early to get excited about 2018, when we’ll finally receive a new installment of everyone’s favorite heist franchise. We’re talking, of course, about Ocean’s Eight, a female-driven spinoff of the popular Steven Soderbergh series (itself a redo of the 1960 Rat Pack classic) led by the Academy Award-winning trio of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. And now, new paparazzi photos have revealed that those headliners will be joined by, among others, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

As People reported, both Kardashian and her sister Jenner were spotted on Jan. 16 in haute couture white lace gowns in New York City to film cameos for the movie. People’s sources say they may be part of a sequence set at the Met Gala:

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian dressed for an Ocean’s Eight cameo. (Photo: Splash News) More

That news comes soon after an earlier People report from last week, which indicated that quite a few fashion-industry luminaries had also been seen in and around the Metropolitan Museum of Art, mysteriously dressed to the nines.

Ocean’s Eight has been filming in New York since October, and most of its principal cast members have already been spotted hard at work on location, including Bullock, Blanchett, Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling:

Sandra Bullock in Queens on Dec. 13. (Photo: Splash News) More

Cate Blanchett and Rihanna in Central Park on Nov. 7. (Photo: Splash News) More

Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway seen filming Ocean’s Eight in Brooklyn on Dec. 3. (Photo: Splash News) More

