‘Ocean’s Eight’ Update: Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Are Making Cameos

This summer’s blockbusters may still be months away, but it’s not too early to get excited about 2018, when we’ll finally receive a new installment of everyone’s favorite heist franchise. We’re talking, of course, about Ocean’s Eight, a female-driven spinoff of the popular Steven Soderbergh series (itself a redo of the 1960 Rat Pack classic) led by the Academy Award-winning trio of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. And now, new paparazzi photos have revealed that those headliners will be joined by, among others, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
As People reported, both Kardashian and her sister Jenner were spotted on Jan. 16 in haute couture white lace gowns in New York City to film cameos for the movie. People’s sources say they may be part of a sequence set at the Met Gala:
That news comes soon after an earlier People report from last week, which indicated that quite a few fashion-industry luminaries had also been seen in and around the Metropolitan Museum of Art, mysteriously dressed to the nines.
Ocean’s Eight has been filming in New York since October, and most of its principal cast members have already been spotted hard at work on location, including Bullock, Blanchett, Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling:
Details about the plot of the Gary Ross-directed movie remain, for the moment, scarce. Matt Damon recently revealed that he’s set to briefly appear (possibly as his Ocean’s character, Linus Caldwell) in the spinoff, and it’s also been announced that Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions) will be the villainous target of the caper.
Also featuring Dakota Fanning, comedian and rapper Awkwafina, and James Corden, Ocean’s Eight — which is being produced by Soderbergh and Danny Ocean himself, George Clooney — will likely be one of the summer’s marquee releases when it lands in theaters on June 8, 2018. And from the sound of things, it may just have the most star-studded cast of the year.