Harry Potter Fans Will Soon Get to Enjoy Butter Beer Ice Cream at Home

If you’ve visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios (Orlando or Hollywood), or spent a day at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London — where most of the franchise was filmed, and a new “Forbidden Forest” exhibit is opening — you’ve likely raised a glass of Butter Beer, the drink beloved by the heroes of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy saga, or its equally delicious ice cream variation. Soon, however, you’ll only have to travel as far as your own freezer for a magical dessert, as Butter Beer Ice Cream is set to arrive at stores nationwide in the very near future.

Yuengling’s Ice Cream, offspring of the Pennsylvania beer company that is the oldest operating brewery in the United States (having started operation all the way back in 1829), will be making the new frozen treat. D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewery actually began an Ice Cream Corp. back in 1920, as a support to the family business during Prohibition. The two companies have since become separate entities, and — per The Huffington Post — Yuengling Ice Cream will now begin mass-producing a new non-alcoholic Butter Beer Ice Cream flavor — that is, a “Butter Cream & Butterscotch Super Premium Ice Cream with a Butterscotch Swirl.”

David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, told The Huffington Post that “My kids were big Harry Potter fans and we wanted to do something unique…. We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor.” The Potter-themed dessert will retail for under $4/pint, and will become a permanent member of the company’s 20-flavor lineup.

Now all fans have to find is the willpower to moderate their consumption of this tempting treat, lest they wind up ballooning in size like Aunt Marge…

