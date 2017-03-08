'Harry Potter' Alums Help Preview London Studio Tour's New 'Forbidden Forest' Attraction (Spider Alert!)

Jason Isaacs sidles up to Aragog the Acromantula at the ‘Forbidden Forest’ addition to the Warner Brothers U.K. studio tour ‘The Making of Harry Potter.’ The attraction will open to the public on March 31. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Having personally just visited the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London — where the majority of the eight Harry Potter films were produced and filmed — I can confidently state that it’s an ideal attraction for anyone in love with J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series. And now, it’s primed to become an even bigger draw for those enthralled by the adventures of Harry, Hermione, Ron, and the rest of their Hogwarts crew, as the tourist spot is set to debut a new wing at the end of the month to its enormous showcase of props, costumes, and sets.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Constantly Gets Confused for Pop Star Ed Sheeran

Yesterday, actors Jason Isaacs (renowned in the Potter-verse for playing evil Lucius Malfoy, and newly appointed as the next Star Trek captain), Evanna Lynch (better known as Luna Lovegood), and Oliver and James Lynch (best remembered as Fred and George Weasley) made an appearance at the Leavesden, England, home of the Harry Potter Studio Tour, where they helped debut the highly anticipated, all-new “Forbidden Forest” exhibit.

(From left) Jason Isaacs, Evanna Lynch, Oliver Phelps and his brother James in the ‘Forbidden Forest.’ (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant) More

Joining the quartet was Aragog the Acromantula, the giant pet spider of friendly ogre Hagrid, which resides in the Forbidden Forest, and which Harry, Hermione, and Ron encounter in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Related: Jason Isaacs on His Most Frightening Role, and How to Play a Truly Chilling Villain

As Isaacs told the Associated Press, he’s still not ready to let his young daughter visit the new “Forbidden Forest” attraction, considering her own distaste for the creepy-crawly creatures. Still, as he said, “For younger people whose imaginations are still alive to the world of Harry Potter, they will feel like they’re in the forest.”

Evanna Lynch (left) with Jason Isaacs in the ‘Forbidden Forest.’ (Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Grant) More

Lynch, meanwhile, understands the continued popularity of the Rowling-penned franchise (which is still going strong, thanks to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s smash-hit run on the London stage). “Personally,” she explains, “growing up I felt closer to a lot of the characters than I did with my friends.”

Evanna Lynch at the gates to the new ‘Forbidden Forest’ attraction (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant) More

While the “Forbidden Forest” will no doubt entice some fans to make the trip to WB’s Studio Tour in London, it’s not the only thing to see at the immense attraction — everything from Harry’s Gryffindor bedroom and winged creature Buckbeak, to Diagon Alley and a jaw-dropping model replica of Hogwarts itself (which was used for filming exteriors of the school), to Isaacs’ own Lucius Malfoy wig are on display to visitors. The “Forbidden Forest” exhibit opens on March 31.

Watch Emma Watson Get Teased on ‘Ellen’ For Her First ‘Harry Potter’ Red Carpet Outfit:



Read More: