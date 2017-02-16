Jason Isaacs on His Most Frightening Role, and How to Play a Truly Chilling Villain

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy (Photo: Everett)

When Jason Isaacs was in drama school, the director Peter Chelsom came to one of his classes and imparted this advice: “You may have one line in a film, but you better create a whole movie in which you’re the lead, and it happens to overlap with the one you’re being paid for by one line.” Isaacs clearly took those words to heart, because it only takes about 30 seconds of screen time for one of the many characters he’s inhabited over the years to fill you with a kind of cold sick. From heels like Lord Felton in DragonHeart and Colonel William Tavington in The Patriot, to larger-than-life fantasy villains in Pan and the Harry Potter films, to the charismatic baddies next door in The OA and Stockholm, Pennsylvania, the actor has spent a significant portion of his 30-year career making viewers’ skin crawl. He’s almost become a human spoiler; if Isaacs enters a room, it’s best you exit as fast as you can.

Now, in Gore Verbinski’s sci-fi horror spectacle A Cure for Wellness, Isaacs sweeps onto the screen like a cold wind once more, with those crystal blue eyes dialed in to disarm you before you get flayed alive. “The camera loves madness, the camera loves secrets” says Isaacs. “The camera loves anybody who is saying one thing but it’s really only a slight indication to the whole bunch of volcanic, toxic shit that’s going on behind the eyes.” On the eve of the film’s release, Vulture spoke with the perennial bad guy about how he goes about creating such “toxic shit,” the scariest role he’s every played, and if there’s any hope for the Democratic party in the United States.

I want to talk to you about your expertise in the craft of villainy.

Well, I don’t do villainy. I take parts where the person can believe that they are entirely right. Now, they may end up being an engine of some kind of antagonistic side of the narrative, but I won’t take the job unless the person can fully justify and rationalize everything they are doing. When people write a villain, very often that means it’s something two-dimensional, designed to make the audience dislike you, and those things I run a million miles from. So in this story for instance, A Cure for Wellness, this is a man so completely convinced that he has the right way and that he has simple answers to other people’s problems, that people who find their lives too complicated just throw themselves at his mercy. You don’t need to go too far in the Vulture archives to find someone else who’s doing that in the world at the moment.

I take your point about villain being too thin of a term, but the subject of villains is something that’s come up a lot lately. The real-world villains we’re looking at right now seem like they would be kind of terrible if they were in a movie, because they seem almost like a caricature of villainy. Too two-dimensional.

Well, yes and no. If you pick your favorite boogeyman and sit them down — these people who are in the headlines and giving us all nightmares — they can absolutely justify everything they are saying and doing. In fact, they have tens of millions of people who would agree with them, and that’s the key to any great antagonist onscreen. They have to fully believe that anything they are doing is the right way and they are justified. If they felt like they were doing the wrong thing, they wouldn’t be doing it.

One hopes.

They wouldn’t. I’ve met criminals — people who’ve done all kinds of things I would find ethically, morally repulsive — and they can tell you why it’s the right thing to do. It’s because I don’t understand the world correctly, they would think. I don’t see the world how it is. They have a different Darwinian view of the world. Maybe they grew up in violence, so violence is the only answer. For [my character], the way the world has treated him and the things he has to offer, he is utterly justified. All these powerful Fortune 500 heads and world leaders who come and submit themselves to his treatment agree with him.

Often times, it seems like a hallmark of these insidious characters you play is empathy, actually.

Well, that’s probably more suited to a conversation between you and your therapist, but sure. I’ll take it. Yeah.

Your characters are very seductive! And they are often terrifyingly effective at knowing what people want and giving it to them as a way of spinning up a trap.

Anyone who says “Believe me, trust me,” and says it with utter confidence has people falling in behind them. We’ve just seen that in the elections in Britain and America and all around the world, that people are so uncertain about their lives and uncertain how to navigate their way through what seems like increasing complications that they’ll take simple platitudes and lies. They’ll latch on to lies even if they suspect it’s lies, because it’s easier than trying to find a way through. I don’t know if I try to be sympathetic. I try to be human, and if you’re human at all you’re sympathetic.

