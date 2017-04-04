Guy Pearce Says 'Why Not?' To 'Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' Sequel

With ’90s franchises like Power Rangers and Jurassic Park returning to theaters to big box office, now seems to be the perfect time for that six-wheeled desert queen, Priscilla, to roll back onto the big screen. The titular vehicular star of the rollicking 1994 Australian comedy, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the tour bus Priscilla ferried a trio of drag queens — played by Hugo Weaving, Terence Stamp and Guy Pearce — on a road trip across Australia powered by ABBA tunes and resplendent, Oscar-winning costumes. Speaking with Yahoo Movies recently, Pearce confirmed that a second Desert adventure is a frequent topic of conversation among the three actors and director Stephan Elliott. “Ideas keep coming up every couple years. It would be fun. Each of us has a moment where we go ‘Why not?'” (Watch our video interview above.)

But don’t book your tickets for Priscilla’s next voyage anytime soon. Pearce says that the actors will probably be “quite old” by the time any sequel becomes a reality. But he’ll always treasure his memories of making the original film, whether it was Stamp tripping during a complicated dance number or the three of them hitting Sydney’s drag clubs in full costume before shooting began. Pearce is also regularly humbled by the impact the movie has had on audiences. “I have a lot of people who come up to me and say, ‘It was because of that movie that I came out to my parents,’ so I hold that film really dearly to my heart,” says Pearce, 49, who’s currently starring in the dark western Brimstone.

While Priscilla the bus, transported the cast from Sydney to Alice Springs, Priscilla the movie, took Pearce abroad: The international success of the film helped launched the actor’s career in Hollywood. Watch our full role recall with Pearce below, where he discusses his appearances in such memorable films as L.A. Confidential and Memento.

