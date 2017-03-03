Guy Pearce and Dakota Fanning Share a Sinister Bedroom Encounter in 'Brimstone' Exclusive Clip

Like musicals, the western is a classic American movie genre tied to the past but mounting a renaissance in recent years. Guy Pearce and Dakota Fanning will try to breathe more new life into the revival with Brimstone, an upcoming thriller about a woman on the run from a malevolent preacher. With a cast that also includes two stars from Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Carice van Houten, it should deliver some rugged frontier thrills when it arrives in theaters next week, following its debut at last September’s Venice International Film Festival. Ahead of that debut, we have an exclusive clip from the film (watch it above).

The clip is set in a rundown hotel bedroom, where Fanning’s blindfolded Liz offers to dance for Pearce’s Reverend, a neck-bearded man who has less-than-savory designs on the young woman. Fanning’s Liz is a woman who’s been accused of a crime she didn’t commit, and thus must now flee the law, although as this scene indicates, the threat posed to her by Pearce’s unhinged man of the cloth are likely more concerning than men sporting badges.

Brimstone should be a righteous sort of old West nightmare when it premieres in theaters and on Digital HD and On Demand March 10.

