'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' VFX spotlight: De-aging Kurt Russell gracefully

How did 66-year-old Kurt Russell become his 36-year-old self in the ’80s flashback sequence that opens Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2? Credit great genes, a great makeup team, and a Marvel-ous visual effects crew overseen by Chris Townsend. The veteran visual effects supervisor of four Marvel movies and counting (he’s worked on Captain America: The First Avenger, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and is now deep in pre-production on 2019’s Captain Marvel), Guardians allowed Townsend to add to a tradition that started in earnest with Ant-Man: transforming older actors into their younger selves. So far, Michael Douglas, Robert Downey Jr., and Russell have experienced the de-aging process, and one assumes that list will expand along with the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking with Yahoo Movies in advance of Vol. 2‘s digital release tomorrow (August 8) and Blu-ray premiere on August 22, Townsend revealed some of the secrets behind Marvel’s digital “fountain of youth” and whether we’ll ever see an entire movie starring the younger versions of older heroes.

In interviews prior to the film’s release, Kurt Russell suggested that his “de-aging” for the opening flashback sequence was the result of makeup rather than a lot of digital enhancements. What can you tell us about the tricks behind his appearance?

I wouldn’t say he used mostly makeup; it was mostly makeup, plus about three months, per shot, of several artists working on each shot! What we did is, we went to Kurt and his makeup gang and said, “Look we want him to look as young as possible.” And they did a terrific job making him look young, and putting a great wig on him. But then we put dots on his face for witness cameras, and we cast another guy for the young Kurt Russell, named Aaron Schwartz. He was a reference not only of what 30-year-old skin looks like in that particular environment, but also someone we could potentially use to skin-graft bits onto Kurt’s performance once we’ve done whatever he could by de-aging him and thinning him out.

So it was a real process of photographing Kurt in the initial performance, and then bringing in Aaron who played the picture double for the young Kurt. We would ask him to go through exactly the same moves with the same performance and we would shoot it in as similar a way as we could, so that we’d have it as a guide. We then take that to the visual effects company, Lola, which has been the go-to company for this sort of de-aging for many years. It’s literally doing digital plastic surgery: getting a nip and a tuck, and reducing the size of the pores and smoothing out the wrinkles and tightening up the skin. And where you can’t take the original photography and manipulate it, you then have to go back to the picture double and literally skin-graft parts of his face onto the main actor. So the make-up that was done on set was great, but it got you 20 percent of the way there, and then we had to do an awful lot of work digitally to make it a final image.

So Aaron was physically on set performing with the other actors for those scenes?

Yes, he would act with Laura Haddock [who plays Star-Lord’s doomed mother Meredith Quill] as Ego. But he would first watch what Kurt did and repeat the exact same performance. It’s obviously Kurt’s performance that you see onscreen; it’s just the little bits and pieces around the neck or the ears or wherever it may be that you can’t just take the skin and make it look like it should have 30 years ago. The thing about it is that it’s a laborious process. It is many artists, sitting for many hours, for many days and weeks and months crafting this. The artists at Lola, particularly, understand the physiology of the aging process. There’s a terrific artistry that goes on there.

