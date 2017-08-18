'Guardians' gaffe: How Michael Rooker nearly messed up Yondu's major 'Vol. 2' moment (spoilers)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was, like its predecessor, an amusing intergalactic affair, melding superhero action and absurd comedy to winning effect — as evidenced by its $862 million worldwide box-office haul. However, not everything about writer-director James Gunn’s sequel was laugh-out-loud funny, given that it also featured the death of one of its beloved characters [spoilers ahead]: Yondu, the blue-skinned space pirate with the ability to control deadly arrows via whistling. Although if you ask star Michael Rooker (who played Yondu in both movies), that demise was less sorrowful than snooze-worthy.

In our exclusive new interview with the acclaimed actor (above), Rooker confesses that, during filming of Yondu’s funeral scene, he actually fell asleep. “By the time they put the little thing over my eyes, I was, like, out man!” he admits while being playfully teased by co-stars Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). And not only was he catching some Zs during production — he was actually snoring, to the point that Gillan could hear him making noise from across the room. Which, we guess, proves that the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making movie magic isn’t always as glamorous as one might imagine.

To hear more from our chat with Rooker — who also comments on the outtakes that fans can expect to see on the blockbuster’s upcoming home-video release — check out our video above. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available on Digital HD now, and on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday.

Watch: Michael Rooker reveals his plan to fake out fans with fake Guardians 2 spoilers:



