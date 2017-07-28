'Gook' Exclusive Clip: Customers Walk All Over Shoe Salesman and His 'Manager's Discount' (NSFW)

It’s true what they say: flattery will get you everywhere, even in the cutthroat world of retail. In this NSFW clip (a couple of F-bombs) from Justin Chon‘s 2017 Sundance award-winner, Gook, a trio of female shoe shoppers turn on the charm to finagle a substantial discount off their $200 purchase from the store’s proprietor, Daniel (David So), who runs the place with his brother, Eli (Chon). “There’s something called a manager’s discount,” Daniel says in response to his customers’ flirtatious banter. And he proceeds to hand out that discount over his brother’s strenuous objections. While the women depart the store with four boxes of shoes, Daniel is left behind empty-handed. “Y’all didn’t give me your number! How you gonna know when we have some new shoes?”

As Gook unfolds, the promise of new footwear proves to be the very last thing on anyone’s mind. Chon’s black-and-white feature unfolds over a single momentous day: April 29, 1992, when the four LAPD officers involved in the Rodney King beating were acquitted, and the city plunged into chaos. What begins as a variation on Clerks gradually moves into Do the Right Thing territory as violence sweeping the city hits home for Daniel, Eli, and the young girl who is always hanging around their store, Kamilla (Simone Baker). With its timely themes and unique perspective on a major historical event, you’ll feel good about paying full price for Gook when it opens in limited release on August 18.

‘Gook’ Director Justin Chon in ‘Revenge of the Green Dragons’: Watch a trailer:

