Giant King Kong Model Goes Up in Flames at Vietnam 'Skull Island' Premiere

Giant model of King Kong goes up in flames during the premiere of ‘Kong: Skull Island’ in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9, 2017 (Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

King Kong rampages into theaters today, smashing helicopters, uninvited humans, and monsters alike in order to maintain his homeland reign in Kong: Skull Island, a rollicking B-movie starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman, Samuel L. Jackson, and scene-stealer extraordinaire John C. Reilly. Set in 1973, Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ film is awash in shout-outs to Apocalypse Now, which it uses as a way to cast its action as something of a Vietnam War allegory. And at last night’s premiere of the would-be blockbuster in Vietnam, things got fittingly chaotic and fiery.

A massive gorilla statue burst into flames at the Vietnamese premier of Kong: #SkullIsland after fire from a model volcano began to spread pic.twitter.com/2mMo3AWeg9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 10, 2017





As reported by The Huffington Post, an enormous statue of the gorilla burst into flames at the Kong: Skull Island gala in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, after fire from nearby model volcanoes spread to the enormous beast (although other reports blamed an actor’s mislaid torch). Video of the scene was tweeted by Sky News (watch it above), which reported that no one was injured, and that the inferno was extinguished after 15 minutes.

Firefighter truck injects water to control a fire on a giant model of King Kong during the premiere of 'Kong: Skull Island' in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time a Kong prop has met a fiery end. For the massive burning of Atlanta sequence in 1939’s Gone with the Wind, sets from the original 1933 King Kong were used as kindling, all in order to make room to build the Civil War-era epic’s sets. This latest conflagration no doubt left quite an impression on the premiere’s many attendees — a number of whom apparently at first thought it was just part of the show.

Kong: Skull Island begins its run in U.S. theaters today.

Fire rages at 'Kong: Skull Island' premiere in Vietnam

'Kong: Skull Island' Cast on Working With a Giant Ape That Wasn't Really There:



