'Ghost in the Shell' Cast: If I Could Get a Cybernetic Enhancement, I'd Want...

Sci-fi spectacle Ghost in the Shell takes place in a future where cybernetic enhancements — high-tech add-ons to make yourself the best you can be — are a fact of life. But when we asked the film’s cast if they’d take advantage of such a procedure (watch our video above), given the choice, they’d prefer to stick with their flesh-and-blood body parts.

“I don’t know that I need any cyber-enhancement,” says star Scarlett Johansson, who plays the titular ghost in the shell, The Major, a human consciousness uploaded into a cyborg body. “I appreciate my flawed human self.” On second thought, though, there is one next-gen body feature she’d look into. “At this moment in time, I would like a ‘No jet-lag button.’ I’m still waiting for that advancement.”

Meanwhile, Johansson’s co-stars, Chin Han and Pilou Asbæk, do see the value in investing in a pair of robotic peepers to help them read scripts for upcoming projects. Asbæk actually has a pair of cyber-eyes on screen as Batou, the Major’s right-hand man, but they weren’t very helpful in real life. “I’d love to have cybernetic eyes, but not the Batou style” Han says, laughing. “Ones with peripheral vision!”

Scarlett Johansson and the Cast of ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Address the Film’s ‘Whitewashing’ Controversy:

Read More from Yahoo Movies: