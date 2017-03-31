'The Fate of the Furious' Exclusive: F. Gary Gray Takes On 'Huge Challenge' of Directing 'Fast 8' In New Clip

Cars will be falling from the sky in The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment in the unstoppable franchise. For this latest outing, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto will be breaking bad alongside Charlize Theron’s villain, spurring the rest of the gang to team up with Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw in a globetrotting mission to trip up their former comrade. And as a Yahoo Moves exclusive featurette (watch it above) illustrates, this time they’ve done so under the assured leadership of new director F. Gary Gray (Set It Off, The Negotiator).

As the filmmaker says in the above clip, his contribution to the series will provide “challenges that these actors have never been through before.” Gray was primed to lead this enormous cinematic enterprise, not only when it came to overseeing the project’s larger-than-life set pieces, but also making sure that every small detail was just right, including the rims, tires, and interiors of the many, many new models of cars featured in the film.

To hear more from Gray, Diesel, and Michelle Rodriguez about what the director is bringing to the franchise, check out our video above. Co-starring Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood, and Helen Mirren, The Fate of the Furious races into theaters on April 14.

‘The Fate of the Furious’: Watch a trailer:



