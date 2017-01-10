Get An Inside Look at How the World of 'La La Land' Was Built (Exclusive)
The acclaimed musical La La Land was predicted to be an awards season juggernaut from the time it first hit the festival circuit in late-summer. And it lived up to its promise at Sunday’s Golden Globes, breaking a record by winning all seven categories it was nominated in.
Now you can take a inside look at how writer-director Damien Chazelle and company crafted the film’s stylish look in the exclusive behind-the-scenes video above.
Among some of the better tidbits revealed:
—Chazelle notes how they peppered lampposts throughout the movie to create a visual motif. “Most of the movie was shot on locations, but every location was thoroughly designed or altered,” he says.
—Color was a meticulously designed element of the movie: You’ll notice that at the beginning, the outfits of Mia (Emma Stone) are very bright and vibrant, but get less so as the story progresses. It’s intended to be a sign of Mia’s maturation, costume designer Mary Zophres explains.
—And then of course there’s that buzzed-about opening number (“Another Day of Sun”), which Chazelle intended to create in a single take (it actually took three, but looks like one). “He wanted to shoot this old-style, no edits,” says choreographer Mandy Moore. “So it’s like Birdman meets Singin’ in the Rain.”
La La Land is in theaters now.