The Golden Globes Are Tonight! Check Out the Complete List of Nominees

Golden Globes statuettes like these will be handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Awards season kicks into higher gear tonight as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hands out its Golden Globes in a ceremony hosted by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon. (The telecast airs live on NBC starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m.PT.) Academy Awards watchers will be looking for clues as films like La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea, Hacksaw Ridge, Fences, and more vie for top prizes. On the TV side, newcomers including Westworld, This Is Us, Stranger Things, and The Crown look for moments that may give them a boost come Emmys time. See all the nominees below, and keep refreshing this page throughout the telecast as we update the list to reflect the winners as they’re announced. Whether you’ve missed a couple of names or just want to see them all in one place, Yahoo has you covered.

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia



Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Divines (France)

Elle (France)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Iran / France)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)



Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Johann Johannsson, Arrival

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” Trolls

“City Of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold”, Gold

“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana



TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

