The Golden Globes Are Tonight! Check Out the Complete List of Nominees

Awards season kicks into higher gear tonight as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hands out its Golden Globes in a ceremony hosted by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon. (The telecast airs live on NBC starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m.PT.) Academy Awards watchers will be looking for clues as films like La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea, Hacksaw Ridge, Fences, and more vie for top prizes. On the TV side, newcomers including Westworld, This Is Us, Stranger Things, and The Crown look for moments that may give them a boost come Emmys time. See all the nominees below, and keep refreshing this page throughout the telecast as we update the list to reflect the winners as they’re announced. Whether you’ve missed a couple of names or just want to see them all in one place, Yahoo has you covered.
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Director – Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Best Original Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Divines (France)
Elle (France)
Neruda (Chile)
The Salesman (Iran / France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Johann Johannsson, Arrival
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” Trolls
“City Of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold”, Gold
“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown, Netflix
Game of Thrones, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
Transparent (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime (ABC)
The Dresser (Starz)
The Night Manager (AMC)
The Night Of (HBO)
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story