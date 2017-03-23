Frances McDormand's an Angry Mom Dishing Out Violence, Profanity for Justice In First (NSFW) 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' Red-Band Trailer

What would you do if your child was murdered, and no one did anything about it? That’s the issue gnawing at Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and she plans to do something about it — namely, to erect three public messages to her community’s police chief (Woody Harrelson), demanding that he take action on her case, instead of spending his time “torturing black folks.” The result, as we see in the film’s debut red-band trailer (NSFW; watch it above), is all-out war.

Directed by Martin McDonagh, whose previous foul-mouthed crime-movie hits include In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri looks like it’ll strive to balance somber drama with ludicrous comedy via the story of McDormand’s grieving mother, whose increasingly outrageous efforts to get the attention of Harrelson’s law enforcement bigwig (via punches, kicks, and Molotov cocktails) is a little too successful. What ensues is chaos of a severely combative — and very foul-mouthed — sort, with McDormand looking like she’s relishing the opportunity to play a woman who does, and says, exactly what’s on her furious mind.

Boasting an exceptional supporting cast that includes Sam Rockwell, John Hawkes, Peter Dinklage, Abbie Cornish, Lucas Hedges, Clarke Peters, and Nick Searcy, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri doesn’t yet have a release date, but Fox Searchlight is expected to have it in theaters by the end of the year. You can watch its first, decidedly NSFW trailer above.

Martin McDonagh’s ‘In Bruges’: Watch a trailer:



