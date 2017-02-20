‘Fist Fight’ Stars and Director Break Down That Epic Final Fight Scene

When the title of a movie is Fist Fight, chances are somewhere in the film an epic fistfight will be taking place. And sure enough, Fist Fight, which opened Friday and landed at No. 5 in the weekend box office numbers, concludes with a memorable fight between the film’s stars, Ice Cube and Charlie Day.

Yahoo Movies had a chance to sit down with members of the cast and the film’s director, Richie Keen, to break down the final fight scene.

“We had to deliver on the promise of this title,” Keen said. “And where the movie goes in the last third of the movie is probably the most shocking last third of a movie anyone has seen in a long time.”

Ice Cube expanded on the director’s thoughts, revealing that Keen likened the final fight scene to the one that takes place in the 1988 film They Live.

“Rowdy Roddy Piper, you know, fights forever with Keith Davis, it seemed like,” Ice Cube said of They Live. “[Keen] said, ‘We’re going longer than that. I’m gonna try to.’”

Keen added, “That was my goal from the get-go, They Live, the greatest fistfight in American history — until now! Fist Fight is the greatest fight in the history of American cinema, and I will stand by that statement.”

And with an epic fight scene comes long, hard days of shooting — something Day experienced all too often.

“We shot it for days and days and days, all day long, just fighting,” Day recalled. “And, physically, I don’t think I’ll ever be the same.”

Day’s co-star, Christina Hendricks, was on hand for much of the shooting and was quite impressed by what she saw.

“They were incredible,” Hendricks said. “There wasn’t one take that they didn’t give it their all.”

