‘Fast and Furious’ Red Carpet Flashback! 16 Years of Fast Cars and Family

It’s hard to believe it has been 16 years since the Fast and Furious crew first hit the big screen. The series about street racing has produced eight feature-length films and two short films and has become one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. Despite numerous cast changes, turmoil on set, and the unprecedented tragedy of Paul Walker’s untimely death in 2013, this series just keeps on going. With The Fate of the Furious opening on April 14, we thought we’d take a look back at all eight of the movie premieres.