Ewan McGregor Is Not So Sure About Choosing Life in New Clip from 'T2: Trainspotting' (Exclusive)

“Choose life” became a motto for the 1996 film Trainspotting after its fast-living (and fast-running) lead character Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) championed the phrase while sprinting through the streets in Edinburgh in the movie’s iconic opening sequence.

Renton returns in the sequel T2: Trainspotting, and 20 years later he’s neither high on drugs nor life, having taken off to Amsterdam with the loot he pilfered from his mates at the end of the first chapter.

In the exclusive clip above, Renton is back in Scotland explaining his medical woes to old friend Simon, formerly known as “Sick Boy” (Johnny Lee Miller). He had a metal plate inserted into his chest after a bout with acute coronary insufficiency.

“Should last another 30 years, they said. But they didn’t say what to do with those 30 years,” he rants. “Two or three, fine, I’ll take that. I can cope with that. I can think of enough things to do to piss away what remains. But 30, what am I supposed to do with that? I’m 46 and I’m f–ked.”

And just wait until Begbie (Robert Carlyle) learns he’s back in town.

T2: Trainspotting opens Friday. Watch our “Director’s Reel” interview with Danny Boyle:





