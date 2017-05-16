'Emoji Movie' Trailer: Not Settling for 'Meh'

Ever wonder what your emojis are doing when you’re not texting, tweeting, Facebooking, or Instagramming? Well, expect answers to that burning question in The Emoji Movie, arriving this summer. To get us ready for the trip to Textopolis, there’s now a full-length trailer (watch it above) director Tony Leondis’ animated adventure.

In the preview, we meet Gene (T.J. Miller), a “meh” emoji who just can’t help the fact that — despite his world’s expectation that everyone express only one emotion — he has lots of different feelings welling up inside him. That refusal to play by the rules compels him to embark on an epic quest alongside his pals Jailbreak (Anna Faris) and Hi-5 (James Corden). And it will have him traveling through a variety of landscapes that will be familiar to anyone who has a smartphone (Candy Crush, anyone?)

If you think The Emoji Movie will embellish its tale about being yourself with jokes about lame emojis, funny emojis, and poop emojis, well, you thought right. Co-starring the voices of Patrick Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Steven Wright, Rob Riggle, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake T. Austin, Sofia Vergara, and Christina Aguilera, the film pops into theaters on July 28.

‘The Emoji Movie’: Watch the Previously Released Teaser Trailer:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: