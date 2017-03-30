Emilia Clarke Tries to Help a (Cursed?) Child in Exclusive Clip From Supernatural Thriller 'Voice from the Stone'

Coping with the loss of a parent is an unquestionably traumatic experience for a young child, and that’s certainly the case for the boy at the center of Voice from the Stone, an upcoming supernatural thriller starring Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke. Making matters worse here, however, is that along with grief, there are evil forces at play, although one wouldn’t necessarily know it from the scene we’re debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies (watch it above), in which we see more of Clarke’s initial encounter with her young charge (glimpsed at in the trailer below).

Set in 1950s Tuscany, Verena (Clarke) is a nurse who comes to live with a family headed by Klaus (Marton Csokas), who’s getting over the death of his wife. So too is his son Jakob (Edward Dring), who’s not only gone mute since losing his mother — he’s stopped reacting to anything, in any way, shape, or form. His stoicism holds firm in the face of Verena’s introductory joking and his father’s passive-aggressive comments. As soon becomes clear, though, he’s not just being surly; an unholy presence may be involved in corrupting the sorrowful kid.

Given that Hideo Nakata (director of the original Japanese-language The Ring) was originally slated to helm it all the way back in 2009 — with Maggie Gyllenhaal as the lead — it’s safe to assume that Voice from the Stone will venture into some scary territory when it debuts simultaneously in theaters and on Digital HD on April 28.

‘Voice From the Stone’: Watch a trailer:



