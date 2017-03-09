Karyn Kusama on Her Past Frights in Studio Filmmaking, and the Joys of Independent Horror for a Director

Here’s how much Karyn Kusama adores the 1968 horror classic, Rosemary’s Baby: Even if a major studio gave her carte blanche (and final cut) to remake the chilling Roman Polanski-directed original about a woman (Mia Farrow) who discovers she’s carrying the devil’s spawn, she’d have to turn the offer down. “I can’t go there,” the writer/director tells Yahoo Movies. “Remakes of films I love are a thing for me; it feels like too much responsibility.”

While remakes might not be her style, Kusama — who launched her career with the 2000 boxing drama Girlfight — isn’t shy about wearing her influences on her sleeve. Certainly, her 2016 thriller, The Invitation (one of Yahoo Movies’ picks for the 10 Best Horror Movies of 2016), channeled vintage Polanski in its atmosphere of slow-burning tension. Meanwhile, “Her Only Living Son,” Kusama’s contribution to the recently released horror omnibus XX, is a direct homage to Rosemary’s Baby. (XX is currently available to rent on Amazon and other VOD services, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on May 23.)

“Her Only Living Son” involves a single mother, Cora (Christina Kirk), whose son, Andy (Kyle Allen), is on the cusp of his 18th birthday, a milestone age in more ways than one. See, 18 years ago, Cora’s absent husband offered his wife as a vessel to carry Satan’s son in exchange for Hollywood superstardom — the same deal that Rosemary’s actor husband, Guy (played in the 1968 film by John Cassavetes), accepted in Polanski’s film. And now that the boy is of age, his real father has big plans for his future. First, though, Satan’s gotta go through Cora, and he’s about to discover that a mother’s love is just as powerful as the devil’s evil.

“Her Only Living Son” is the fourth of the four scary short films in XX, all directed by female filmmakers, including Jovanka Vuckovic (“The Box), Annie Clark (also known to music fans as St. Vincent; “The Birthday Party”), and Roxanne Benjamin (“Don’t Fall”). Although the individual films do not share characters or storylines, three of the four are united by a common theme: the horrors of motherhood. “The Box,” for example, revolves about a suburban mom (Natalie Brown) who dispassionately watches her family starve themselves to death, while “The Birthday Party” casts Melanie Lynskey as a housewife forced to hide her husband’s dead body on the morning of their daughter’s birthday festivities. “I’ve been trying to understand why that might have happened,” Kusama says of the maternal element that unites XX‘s disparate shorts, one that she says wasn’t planned in advance. “It’s unusual and makes this experiment interesting as a way to see other [women’s] visions of the world.”

Christina Kirk and Kyle Allen in ‘Her Only Living Son,’ the concluding short film in ‘XX’ (Photo: Everett)

Beyond mommy issues, Kusama uses “Her Only Living Son,” to explore what she calls the “domestic violence parable” embedded in Rosemary’s Baby. “I was interested in the notion that the story’s primary evil starts in human form, with this ambitious man who is willing to sacrifice the woman he claims to love for fame,” Kusama explains. “I’ve always wondered what could have happened to Rosemary if she had gotten some help, and I wanted to explore a kind of alternate future for that character in which she gets the opportunity both to assert her independence, but also face the realities of having a really troubled kid.”