Dwayne Johnson's New 'Rampage' Photo: 'The Beasts Survived'





Dwayne Johnson has had an uneven first half of 2016, thanks to the immense success of The Fate of the Furious and the disappointing box-office and critical response to Baywatch. While he’ll look to start a new winning streak later this year with Jumanji — a sequel co-starring Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan — he’s already hard at work on his next larger-than-life project: Rampage, an adaptation of the popular ’80s Bally Midway arcade game.

Yesterday, The Rock took to Twitter to post a tantalizing new photo from the set (see it above), in which one or more of the film’s three titanic mutant monsters (a gorilla, a lizard, and a wolf) apparently got the upper hand.

His caption — “We have a problem. The beasts survived. #PartyInHell #Rampage” — suggests the above shot comes after the kaiju-esque creatures eluded Johnson’s hero. No doubt he’ll have his hands full throughout the film, which — unlike many video game adaptations — may benefit from having source material that was generally narrative-free. That leaves it to director Brad Peyton (reunited with his San Andreas star Johnson) and his team of writers (including Lost’s Carlton Cuse) to concoct an satisfying original storyline.

Co-starring Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Jake Lacy, Marley Shelton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rampage will storm theaters next April 20, 2018 — undoubtedly with many more social media updates from Johnson to come before then.

