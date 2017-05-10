Drax–Mantis Romance? 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Stars Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff Weigh In

Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) is known to say exactly what’s on his mind in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. But when he hurls insults at antenna’ed empathic newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, dismissing her as “ugly” and “disgusting,” he’s veering from his straight-shooter rep. First, Mantis is beautiful, and second, maybe it just means Old Draxy has a crush on her.

But don’t expect a Sam-and-Diane paradox to develop between the two à la Star-Lord and Gamora, at least according to Bautista and Klementieff. Both actors doused the idea of a romance brewing between their characters at the film’s Los Angeles press day.

“I think a lot of people are going to speculate on that one, but I think Drax is always going to look at Mantis as a little sister, like there’s a sibling love there,” Bautista said (watch above).

The wrestler–turned–actor pointed to the tragic backstory of Drax, whose wife Hovat and daughter Kamaria were killed by Ronan (Lee Pace) prior to the events of Vol. 1., ultimately driving the brutish criminal on a quest for revenge.

“The main thing people always have to remember about Drax,” Bautista said, “is his heartbreak over his family. There’ll never be another one. As far as I’m concerned, the way I see it, I just don’t think that he will ever get over the loss of his family.”

Klementieff agreed romance isn’t in the cards for these two in Vol. 3. “No,” she said. “And that’s why [writer-director] James Gunn is so amazing. Because I think it’s going to stay like that. They just get along.”

